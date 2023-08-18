When the chance to run the show at Tyler presented itself last December, Kyle Ritz knew he had to jump at it.

It was just an awesome oppertunity to coach the kids that i was teaching, you know I got to know em and I really enjoyed being around them as teacher to student.” Kyle Ritz

One of those students that Ritz will be inheriting is all-state running back Sean Winfrey. The tailback rushed for almost 16 hundred yards in 2022 and is now eyeing Mark Rucker’s single-season School record of 18-hundred-and-40 yards.

“I’m trying to look for the record, cause I’m pretty close and I’m ya know trying to surpass the record before I leave here this year and I’m hoping the line can help me get there.” Sean Winfrey

The Silver Knights also get Junior Brady Strode back for his 2nd year starting at Quarterback. While he expects their tempo to pick up this year, last year’s experience should slow the game down in his head.

“It definitely takes some pressure off of me, it’s like cause I’ve been here before, and it’s more like a leader role now instead of last year it was like a brand new role now I’m like a leader.” Brady Strode

Strode will rely on Bo Tallmen and Zay Billings at wide-out with Tristan Tuttle flanked out at tight end.

And up front Shane Bates, Wesley Glover and Tyler Ferrell all return as starters.

Defensively they’ll add on Jaden Clark at end, Caden Hall at mike linebacker, and feature Brancen Winfrey and Marquis Jackson in the secondary.

While he don’t have any specific goal, Coach Ritz’s mentality for the season is set in stone.

“We know you’re not going to win every rep, you’re not going to have the best practice every time, but if you strive to do that, you’re going to start winning the little battles and if you win enough of the little battles you’re going to eventually win the big one.” Kyle Ritz

Tyler will travel out to Ritchie to open up their season on August 25th