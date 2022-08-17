Tyler Consolidated- With such a veteran group, coach Ryan Walton says this team has come together quickly.

“The upper classmen are looking out for the younger guys helping the younger guys out they’re geling together really well and hopefully that’s going to make a difference on the field.” Ryan Walton- Head Coach

The experience offensively starts up front with seniors Rauston Wade and Hunters Faulks back, along with juniors Shane Bates and Tyler Farrell.

In the backfield, junior Shawn Winfrey returns following a solid sophomore campaign where he rushed for more than 12 hundred yards. he’s joined in the backfield by senior Jayden Helmick, who will see time at several different positions. Ty Walton returns for his senior year at Fullback.

Sophomore Brady Strode takes over for the Silver Knights at quarterback.

” You know some of those guys on the offensive line have been starting since they were freshman so they’ve taken their lumps they’ve gained some knowledge of the game and they are coming along nicely for us. When we started camp last week, we were well ahead of where we were last year at this time just because those guys have that experience and they’ve already done it.” Ryan Walton- Head Coach

Defensively, Walton says the strength once again is upfront.

We are going to lean on our defensive line, our defensive tackles are back I lost two defensive ends last year in Caleb Stroude and Case Landis. Made a move, moved Ty Walton up to play up to play defensive end and I got Tristen Tuttle is going to play some defensive end for us he’s got good size he’s about 6’4″ , 225 he’s going to get some starts and hopefully he’ll be able to come along and handle that position.” Ryan Walton- Head Coach

The Silver Knights have a tough task right out of the gate when they host defending state champ Ritchie County on the 26th.