Tyler falls to St. Marys

Tyler Consolidated High School

WHEELING, W. VA. (WTRF)- Tyler Consolidated took on St. Marys on Friday night. Will Steele carried the ball 42 yards and into the endzone for the score, putting the Blue Devils up first, 8-0.

On the next St. Mary’s drive, fullback Cyle West took the handoff and scored, putting the Blue Devils up 16-0. But on the ensuing kick off, Mark Rucker scored, making it a one score game. But the Blue Devils answered back. Senior Richard Donon scored making it 22-8 St. Marys and they would go on to win 43-24, improving to 8-2 on the season. They will host the Cameron Dragons next weekend in the first round of class A playoffs.

