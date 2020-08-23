2020 High School Football Preview: Tyler Consolidated Silver Knights

The Silver Knights will have a brand new turf field to play on this season and that’s not the only upgrade going on at Tyler Consolidated. They have a brand new track and the baseball and softball fields will also be turf for their upcoming seasons.

It gives you a sense of pride and like I said its nice to know you’ve got the community behind you the board of education behind you. Everybody is kind of pulling the rope in the same direction, everybodys working to put something good out here. Ryan Walton

Coach Walton now in his 8th season is working on putting something good on the field. They have to replace the 98 touchdowns and 4500 yards Mark Rucker had in his career.

These are all things were going to have to do by committee. You don’t have one or two guys that step in there and replace the productivity that those guys put out. But were looking forward to it and got guys working hard. Ryan Walton

Senior Hunter Throckmorton will be one of those players moving from receiver to tailback. Junior Case Landis and sophomore Ty Walton will split time at H-back. Sophomore Trenton Huffman takes over for his cousin Gage at quarterback. Senior Austin Timmons returns at receiver and junior Caleb Strode 6’2″ 215 pounds returns at tight-end. Along the line they return junior Ryan Fletcher at center, senior Jaocb America and sophomore Raston Wade. Junior David Grimes is also in the mix.

Defensively the front should be strong with the return of senior Nck DaBell, Fletcher and Grimes at tackle. And Landis and Scrode at the ends. Walton is the middle linebacker with America and Timmons outside. The safeties include junior Parker Leasure and Timmons. At the corners they have a group of players who are vying for time including junior Weston Henderson, sophomores Garon Broughman and John Headley and freshman Sean Winfrey.

We definately have to improve on our run stop. We gave up a lot of yards last year and that’s something were going to work on this year and hopefully we can get it taken care of. Ryan Walton

The Knights will find out if they’ve improved their run defense or not when they visit Doddridge County on September 4th.