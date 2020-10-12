Coronavirus outbreak at Sisterville Elementary Pre-K

Sistersville, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources along with the West Virginia Department of Education says there is a coronavirus outbreak at the Sistersville Elementary Pre-K.

According to the West Virginia Department of Education’s COVID-19 outbreaks in-state public schools site, Sistersville Elementary Pre-K currently has two active positive cases.

A confirmed outbreak is described as two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases among students/staff from separate households, within a 14-day period in a single classroom or core group.

The last update was Saturday, October 10.

The Wetzel/ Tyler County Health Department said that they will now start to update the public on their Facebook page on Friday afternoons of coronavirus cases in the counties.

Currently, there are 20 coronavirus case sin Tyler County with four active cases as of Friday, October 9.