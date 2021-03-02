COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available Friday at the Wetzel-Tyler Health Department for people age 60+

In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

WETZEL AND TYLER COUNTIES, W.Va. (WTRF)

Karen Cain, RN, Administrator of the Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, announced that several COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available for Friday, March 5 for people age 60 and older.

If you live in Wetzel or Tyler Counties, or other counties, and have registered with the state Everbridge site, are age 60 and over, and have yet to be contacted to receive your COVID-19 vaccine, please call 304-455-0071 to be scheduled for the upcoming clinic on Friday, March 5, 2021.

Several appointments are available. Please be patient if lines are busy. Please continue to call as we are unable to receive messages. The time to begin calling is 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.