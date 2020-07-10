EMA making sure Wetzel and Tyler County residents receive masks

PADEN CITY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Free masks were a hot commodity, and even though it was a hot day, there were plenty of people turning out for them.

The giveaway was held Thursday on the lawn of the Wetzel-Tyler Health Department in Paden City, and was also sponsored by the Emergency Management Agency.

People were asked which county they lived in, and how many people were in their household. There was no paperwork, and they each also got a free digital thermometer.

They were built by Hanes, the Hanes company, Hanes underwear. They’re very soft. They’re very nice masks. They’re very popular. They were given to us by the National Guard. We’re giving these out to groups. If someone comes in from a church, we give them enough for the whole congregation, organization or whoever needs them. We’re trying to get ’em to every one. Tom Cooper, Tyler County EMA Director

They can be washed 15 times.

If you missed the giveaway, call the Tyler County Emergency Management Agency at (304)-758-5155 and they’ll arrange to give you a mask.