WHEELNG, W.Va. (WTRF) — Grow Ohio Valley is teaming up with local farmers, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, WVU, WV Farmers Market Association, Sisterville General Hospital of Memorial Health System, and many others to bring the FARMacy WV program to Tyler County.

This year-long program combines education in lifestyle change principles, healthy cooking classes, guided exercise programs, and a summer of fresh, weekly, doctor-prescribed produce for participants.

FARMacy WV targets chronic diseases and their risk factors such as diabetes, prediabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and obesity.

The kickoff is slated for June 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 801 Chelsea Street, Sistersville, WV.

This is the first of 15 weekly produce distributions and activity sessions for a group of participants that have been selected through Sistersville General Hospital of Memorial Health System.

Participants will visit with partners, meet others in their cohort, and pick up prescribed produce.

FARMacyWV, Memorial Health System, Grow Ohio Valley, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, and other partners will host activities that include a cooking class, group movement sessions, and more.

Produce distribution begins at 11 a.m. with education sessions to follow.

This program is a collaboration led by the Memorial Health System Sistersville General Hospital, in partnership with:

FARMacy WV

Grow Ohio Valley

Ohio University

Prodigy Wellness Center

WVU Extension Family Nutrition Program

WVU School of Medicine: Exercise and Physiology

WVU Office of Health Services Research

WV Health Connection

WV Farmers Market Association

WV Department of Agriculture

The Wellness Bridge

Sistersville Presbyterian Church

Funding is being provided by The Memorial Health System Foundation, Sisters Health Foundation, and the West Virginia Farmers Market Association.