A West Virginia Sheriff’s Office is looking for a new sheriff after the current sheriff is expected to vacate the position.

The Tyler County Sheriff’s Office said their current sheriff, Brian Weigle, is expected to vacate the position and they are expecting to have a new sheriff in the county on May 19.

The term for the new Sheriff will expire on December 21, 2024.

The Tyler County Sheriff’s Office said the position is an elected position and a Republican party member will be selected because the vacating sheriff was voted in as a Republican.

The new Sheriff in Tyler County also must be 18, reside in Tyler County, and be entitled to vote.

Tyler County says they plan to conduct interviews on Thursday, May 18 at 9:00 am.

Those interested can apply by sending a resume and letter of interest to the Clerk of the County Commission in person or by mail to Neil. Archer II, P.O. Box 66, Middlebourne, WV 26149