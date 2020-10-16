Marshall County moved to “gold” advisory on County Alert Map

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- After West Virginia released its coronavirus numbers for Friday, the county alert map was also released that showed Marshall County moving into “gold” advisory.

This is after Marshall County was in “orange” advisory for the past two days and began immediate coronavirus testing.

Marshall County has decreased its numbers the past two days.

Currently, the infection rate sits at 19.56 and the percent positivity is down to 4.63.

Marshall County will continue coronavirus testing throughout the weekend.

Hancock County also changed colors on the County Alert Map. Hanock County moved from “Gold” advisory into “Green” advisory in just 24 hours.

Brooke County has moved into “Yellow” advisory with Ohio County staying in “Green” advisory to round out the Northern Panhandle.

Following nearby counties, Tyler and Wetzel stay in “Green” advisory.

The Saturday Education Map will decide if schools will have to move into remote education.

7News will have that update once its released.