SISTERSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Something new and exciting is coming to Tyler County that will help many individuals.

Memorial Health System has received $10 million in funding from the West Virginia Water Development Authority. The funding will be used to build a brand-new hospital in Sistersville to replace the current Sistersville General Hospital.

The new facility will be 30,000 square feet and will provide Sistersville and surrounding areas with a new and improved modern hospital with 8 impatient rooms and dedicated space for on-site care.

”This is one of the reasons that I went to Charleston, to try and make a difference in my own district and my home area where I come from. And that’s what we’ve been able to do here today is to see that vision that Marietta Health System has come to fruition.” David Kelly – Delegate from the 8th District

”With the new facility over here, I’m just overjoyed that we could get this done. This project has been a long time coming. We couldn’t have done it without all the local buy in that we had from the different localities.” Trent Barnhart – Delegate from the 8th District

The new facility will also include a new 4,500 square foot emergency department, a state-of-the-art lab and diagnostic testing center, and community spaces for meetings, events and educational classes.