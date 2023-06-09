SISTERSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A very special event is coming to town this weekend in Sistersville.

This Saturday, June 10, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. the Olive Branch Animal Rescue will be holding their annual fundraiser on the Sistersville Ferry.

Olive Branch is a no kill, non-profit animal rescue shelter that has been active since the early 2000’s. The shelter is home to 41 dogs, over 200 cats, 2 horses, and 7 pigs.

The fundraiser will help raise funds to support these animals and their daily needs.

The people attending the fundraiser love making the impact that they do for the animals.

”The people enjoy the fact that what they contribute for the ticket actually goes directly to take care of the animals. Whether it is their feeding, vaccinations, you know we, everyone’s vetted so there is an expense there for that. They like the fact that they’re actively helping the animals.” Vicky Folden – Director of Operations at Olive Branch Animal Rescue

The fundraiser includes a scenic river tour with dinner, dessert, and drinks. There are only 10 tickets remaining for the event and they are $25 each. To reserve a ticket you can call 304-652-1010.