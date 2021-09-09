Tyler County man admits to tax violation

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Roger Lee Stevens, of Middlebourne, West Virginia, is facing tax fraud charges, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Stevens, 63, pleaded guilty to one count of “Corrupt Endeavor to Obstruct or Impede the Due Administration of the Internal Revenue Laws.”

Stevens admitted to failing to pay income taxes from 2005 to 2009.

The IRS issued a notice to Stevens, and later to Stevens’ bank, that his assets would be levied to pay the debt owed to the IRS.

As the IRS began directing the bank to turn over funds in Stevens’ account, Stevens began removing funds from the account to impede the IRS from collecting the debt.

Stevens also agreed to pay $86,207 to the IRS in restitution.

Stevens faces up to three years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.