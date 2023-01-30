WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Charleston has outlined Tyler County, WV in a Winter Weather Advisory until noon on Tuesday.

Winter weather headlines for our area.

Our next weather system will advance through the region, with areas well south of I-70 and into Central WV expecting to see possible snow showers and ice accumulation.

Tyler County could experience a light glaze of ice on elevated surfaces along with a trace to two inches of snow possible.

Predictor timing out possible snow showers/flurries across the region.

The morning commute for Tyler County residents and areas south could be impacted.

Along I-70 and north, a trace amount of snow flurries are possible. No accumulation of ice is expected.

