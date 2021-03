WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Karen Cain, RN Administrator of the Wetzel-Tyler Health Department announced today that several COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available on Friday, March 12 for those who meet certain criteria listed below.

The office will begin taking calls at 9:00 a.m. tomorrow, Monday, March 8.

Please call 304-455-0071 and be patient if lines are busy.