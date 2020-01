ELM GROVE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Several local middle school teachers were presented with McDonald’s Make Acitivites Count Grants on Monday.

14 McDoanld’s MAC Grants winners were honored at the McDoanld’s in Elm Grove.

Educators will receive up to $500 for interesting and educational projects to help learning come alive in their classrooms.

Since its inception, the McDonald’s MAC Grants program has provided more than $75,000 to teachers in the Ohio Valley.

