STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) - The Jefferson County Drug Task Force ended a two-month-long investigation on Wednesday by seizing 548 grams of methamphetamine, 228 grams of heroin and 170 grams of cocaine.

Two suspects are wanted in connection with the investigation. According to investigators, both men have ties to the Chicago, Illinois area. One suspect has been identified as James Griffin, while the second suspect has not been identified.