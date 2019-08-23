Autumn-like chill Saturday morning

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and much cooler, Lows 52-56.
SATURDAY: Sunny, cool and dry, Highs 74-78.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 78-80.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs near 80.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-84.
WEDNESDAY: Showers ending then partly sunny and mld, Highs 80-82.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds and cooler, Highs 78-80.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cool, Highs 76-80.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker