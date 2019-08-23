Autumn-like chill Saturday morning

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) - It's a great day for education in the Mountain State. As of Thursday, every DonorsChoose.org project in the state of West Virginia has been funded by Walmart.

"I think that in Ohio County, we're very lucky that we already have the support of so many business partners," said JoJo Shay, innovation coordinator of Ohio County Schools. "But to wake up in the morning and find out that a company like Walmart has really invested in our teachers and our students is so exciting and we're very grateful for that."