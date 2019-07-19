Beating the heat with some “NON-HEAT” treats

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF)

Are you sick and tired of slaving over a hot stove during scorching summer heat?

If you answered yes, then here’s an easy-to-make summer salad recipe you’re going to LOVE, courtesy of Oglebay’s Executive Chef, Tom Raymond.

It’s simple and you probably already have the ingredients chilling in your fridge. Here’s what you need:

Fresh Greens (Arugula), fresh basil, cucumber, watermelon, cantaloupe, feta cheese and balsamic dressing (add salt to taste ).

Not so fast! Before you pack up all of your ingredients, you can throw all of the melons into a blender with some vanilla yogurt, add some raspberries as a garnish and *voila* you’ve got yourself a creamy, delicious melon smoothie!

If the heatwave has you wanting to ditch all hot and greasy foods, then you’re right on trend… well sort of. Raymond told 7News, he’s been seeing a major trend in health foods, which include lots of raw veggies and other items that require little to no prep-time.

“Primitive grains like quinoa and things that weren’t part of our cuisine. We have some of those things here the bistro… raw veggies, melons, fruits, fresh greens,” said Raymond.