Coronavirus (COVID-19) confirmed in Belmont County

Belmont County Sheriff’s Office suspending concealed carry/ background check

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office have announced that they are currently suspending in-person visitation,(online visitation will still be available) concealed carry, and background check appointments.

Only mission-critical operations will continue during this time.

The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office will continue sex offender registration with additional safety protocol.

These precautionary measures are being taken in light of the recent outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID 19).

Visit the Sheriff’s Office website or their Facebook page for updates.

