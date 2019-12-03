Caught on video: Pregnant dog dragged from vehicle, left alone outside animal shelter

A pregnant dog was abandoned at the Campbell County animal shelter over the weekend.

Now authorities are looking for those responsible. “How could somebody do this to you? You know, she didn’t deserve to be stuck out here all night in the cold, in the rain,” said Kelsy Wright, an animal shelter employee.

When Wright showed up for her shift on Saturday, she was shocked at what she found.

“She was just walking around by this fence, just hopped up and was like ‘Hi! Look at me, I’m here,’” Wright recalled. “I mean, she’s got a great big belly on her,” Wright said.

Surveillance video shows what appears to be two people, pulling up to the shelter around 8:15 Friday night.

One person pulled Tilly out of the trunk, dragging her into a cage used by employees.

“It’s concrete, it was cold, it was raining, it was pouring down rain when I got here,” Wright recalled.

Animal shelter employees are now appealing to the public for help identifying the suspects.

“Disposing of the animal on public property or putting it out on the highway is a class on misdemeanor,” said Benny David, a county animal control officer.

“It hurts my heart to think that people can do it. You know, I have open hours, I don’t belittle anybody, if you have to surrender your animal for any reason, I can help, that our job, that’s what we’re here for, but you’ve got to come when we’re open just like anywhere else.”

Tilly has since been transferred to a local veterinarian clinic. Workers say that’s because she’s about to have her pups.