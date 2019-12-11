CFOV Internship applications now available

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The community foundation for the ohio valley is now accepting appplications for it’s community leader internship program known as CLIP.

CLIP is a two year program for college students that have finished at least their first semester of higher education with a minimum 2.0 grade point average.

Applicants must also reside in the Ohio Valley but can attend a college or university outside of the area.

CLIP Provides participants with a paid internship in their field of study with professional development and networking oppurtunities.

We’ve opened a lot of people’s eyes to what kind of opportunities are available to them. One of the most interesting connections we’ve made is in the engineering field. We have a great partnership with Touchstone research labs in Triadelphia and they’ve taken a student almost every year. Susie Nelson | Executive Director, CFOV

The application period for CLIP is open until january 31st. Scholarships for High School students are also open for application.

More information about the internship program and 2020 scholarships can be found on CFOV.org.