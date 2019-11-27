Checking holiday travel conditions in the Ohio Valley

It was nothing but headlights and brake lights on the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, which has been the scene on many interstates across the country as people head out to their Thanksgiving destinations.

While we are dealing with heavy traffic locally, it’s been nothing quite like that.

High winds have been the concern throughout the day on Wednesday, with gusts of over 50 mph already making their way throughout the area.

That weather is expected to continue through Thursday morning.

Travel for some will be impacted with vehicles having to withstand the gusts. High profile vehicle could be especially problematic.

Colder air is going to move in Wednesday night and we could have some snow flurries going into early Thanksgiving morning which shouldn’t cause much of a concern for travel. Warm temperatures Wednesday prevent the ground from freezing enough for ice formation.



Winds could also cause issues with power lines or trees that could obstruct travel.

