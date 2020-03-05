Children are the most uncounted when it comes to the U.S Census

MCMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) – The 2020 census is quickly approaching. Invites will be sent out next week to begin the count. But what most people don’t know is that children are the ones who are normally left uncounted.

That is why Center McMechen Elementary School is teaching students the importance of being included when their parents send in the census forms.

The census puts all of the funding out for all of the different projects and things, the kids after school projects. Their schooling actually the lunches, the breakfast all of those kinds of things pertaining to the kids. David Goddard – Mayor of the City of McMechen

Students took a virtual field trip through the U.S census bureau along with singing the “everyone counts” song and filling out their own census form.

The Mayor also says he believes the kids will nag their parent to get this form filled out so they can be counted as well.