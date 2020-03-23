Church and social distancing? One pastor found a way to get the best of both worlds

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – COVID-19 has put a halt to most large gatherings, causing churches to cancel services and move to online.

But one local church has found a way to bring the congregation together in-person while still practicing social distancing.

The idea started as a thought in the middle of the night.

Woke up in the middle of the night, woke my wife up and I said, ‘I think I have an idea.’ She said, ‘I’m sleeping.’ I said, ‘I think I have the idea of how to mesh the two together and this is what we came up with.’ Kendon Alexander, Senior Pastor – Impact Church

It’s like any other church service—they sang, prayed and worshiped. However, Members enjoyed service from their cars.

Even though it was suggested to go through social media, Pastor Alexander knew the church atmosphere could not be pursued through a computer screen.

There is just something about people that can join together. Even if it is just a wave. Even if it is just honking. They have been locked up in their house all week—haven’t really seen anybody. So, you see here today, people in their cars. They are waving, they are honking the horn. Kendon Alexander, Senior Pastor – Impact Church

Church members who gathered together could not agree more.

There is no containment, there are no walls. We are the church. We get to stand out here and jump around and rejoice in Jesus Christ name for all the world to be able to hear. Roy El Gorppe Jr., church-goer

Church officials say they are not letting the coronavirus stop them and will continue this every Sunday.

