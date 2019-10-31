City Council, Public Works Committee discuss Wheeling’s infrastructure

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling residents want their roads and bridges to be maintained and on Wednesday night, local officials had a conversation about how to do just that.

City Council and the Public Works Committee met earlier to discuss infrastructure priorities and projects for the next 10 to 15 years.

Public Works Director Rusty Jebbia presented a list of bridges and roads in need of repair across Wheeling, from Elm Grove to Warwood. He also included estimated costs for each proposal.

Jebbia started his assessment off with the Homestead Bridge (on Homestead Ave.)

“We’ve been patching that bridge for a number of years, replacing some of the webbing underneath,” he said. “The state is basically saying that it has been band-aided enough and that it needs to be removed and replaced. So our estimate is $240,000 for that bridge. We have put a lot of time and effort to keep that bridge going for the last 8 or 10 years but it’s time.”

Jebbia says that the Baker Street bridge is also in need of attention. Keep in mind, these proposals are unrelated to the upcoming three-year highway project.

Stay with 7news for updates on construction projects across the Friendly City.