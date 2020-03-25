Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Coronavirus in West Virginia: Gov. Justice to hold 3 PM news conference on coronavirus

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Wednesday at 3 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

Last night DHHR confirmed 39 positive COVID-19 Coronvirus cases.

Today, at noon, the Governor will hold a West Virginia Day of prayer that can be seen on WTRF.com and the 7News Facebook page.

The Governor issued a “Stay At Home” order for West Virginia residents that began at 8 PM last night.

To see a list of essential businesses in West Virginia click here

