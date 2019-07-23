Breaking News
Digital Exclusive: Sausage by the tons; Sons of Italy prepare for Italian Heritage Festival

by: Steven Ruffing

Sons of Italy are in the latter portion of the three week process leading up to the 37th Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival.

Sons of Italy are preparing over a ton of homemade sausage to sell at their stand during the weekend.

If you do not want to fight the big crowd but still want a sausage sandwich, they will also be sold at the Sons of Italy lodge.

The process involves cutting, grinding, casing and cooking the meat before finally being served as a sandwich with pepper and onions.

Is your mouth watering yet? Stop by there stand anytime during the festival from Friday to Sunday.

