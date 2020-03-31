Digital Exclusive: Triadelphia flooding cleanup

Out of all the areas affected by this past weekend’s flooding, officials say Triadelphia was hit the hardest.

For this reason, the National guard will be brought in to assist with the clean up.

Triadelphia Mayor Ken Murphy says local volunteer fire stations initially controlled the situation and did a great job doing so.

The next step in this process is cleaning up. So far the streets are cleaned but there is still lots of debris and garbage.

Ohio County stepped in to help the small town by calling in the National guard for assistance.

We’ve contacted the National guard to come in and pick up the garbage that has been laid out. We’ll pick up that expense because these small communities can’t afford stuff like that and we’re trying to do everything we can to help them out. Tim McCormick | Ohio County Commission President

McCormick also says Emergency services will send out cleaning kits to the homes that got hit to make sure there is no cost to the residents.