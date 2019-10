STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Diocese of Steubenville is currently in negotiations with their former comptroller.

After an internal investigation, authorities found ” federal, state and local payroll taxes were withheld from employees’ checks from 2004 through 2016, and not sent to the appropriate taxing authorities.”

The Diocese has since paid back $3.5 million dollars with interest. Discussions have now begun about a possible civil lawsuit.

We will keep you updated.