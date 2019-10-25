Does fish skin work to heal wounds?

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Earlier this year, WKBN reported on how skin from fish in the North Atlantic waters off Iceland came to the area to help heal skin wounds.

East Liverpool City Hospital is the only place between Youngstown and Pittsburgh offering the process known as Kerecis.

Recently, WKBN caught up with two patients, as they finished up treatments.

Dianne Simmons walked into the treatment room at East Liverpool City Hospital — a big change from just a few months earlier.

“I do not have a wheelchair at home anymore. I use my cane,” she said.

That answered Simmons’ hope for the Kerecis treatments on her legs.

“I have my freedom, and that means a lot right there,” she said. “So it’s, it’s just wonderful. I can’t explain that enough.”

Jack Edwards, Sr. is another patient going through the process.

“It was a burning sensation, and just, uh, well, it was just a raw,” he said.

Like Simmons, Edwards suffered painful leg ulcers for a long time. Each tried several conventional treatments that didn’t work.

“Since they started this fish-skin treatment, the irritation and the burning and that had dissipated immensely,” Edwards said.

Brittnie Cave is the Nurse Practitioner who has treated Edwards and Simmons. She said their results happened faster than in many other patients, but she sees good, healing results from the fish skin when people follow instructions.

“It is something you have to keep appointments with. You can’t get it wet, so… it takes a commitment on the patient’s side, too, and I don’t think most of them realize that,” Cave said.

The two patients said they were skeptical at first about using fish skin to heal their legs, but each said the skepticism quickly changed when they saw it work.

“It’s really unbelievable when you’ve been at as many places as I have, and after months and months of being disappointing, being disappointed, this is just like a miracle. It really is,” Simmons said.