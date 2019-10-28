Economic Outlook Conference to focus on education, training and retention

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The 2019 Wheeling Area Economic Outlook Conference will focus on the need for educating, training and retaining talent.

This year’s theme is “Human Capital: Cultivating a Workforce that Attracts Business in West Virginia.” The event will also discuss the opioid crisis and its effect on the workforce.

“For the professionals in the community, it’s very valuable information for them to get back to their offices, to get back to their clients, to get back to their teams and have a great discussion about what they learned that morning,” said Erikka Storch, President of the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce. “We’re really hoping to keep the conversation progressing forward as we’re progressing in our region.”

The conference will be held Wednesday, October 30 from 7:30 a.m. until noon in the meeting room at Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack. It will include a panel discussion with featured industry experts and topics.

The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the WVU College of Business and Economics to host this event. The primary sponsors are McKinley Carter Wealth Services and the Regional Economic Development Partnership.

Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door. For more information, click here.