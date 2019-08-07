1  of  3
Breaking News
Police Chief: No evidence of gunshots at USA Today HQ USA Today HQ evacuated as police search for man with weapon Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Florida woman bites intruder who forced his way into home

Posted: / Updated:

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A nearly toothless South Florida woman says she bit a man who forced his way into her apartment.

Alice Coleman tells WSVN she woke up early Monday morning to a fire alarm going off. The 61-year-old says that when opened the door, a man pushed his way inside.

She says he kept calling her “mama” and telling her everything would be OK. Coleman says that “with the little teeth I got, I bit him.”

Coleman says she ran out of the apartment and he locked himself inside. She called police from a neighbor’s house. They arrested Fitzroy Morton on three felony charges. Jail records don’t list a lawyer for him.

Coleman says she’ll be more careful about opening her door now, adding she will open it with her Taser.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Win

Click to Enter

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter