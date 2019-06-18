Follansbee kicks off Community Days with dinner

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Nothing brings people together like a community festival.

The City of Follansbee kicked off the excitement for Follansbee Community Days with a kickoff dinner at St. Francis Hall. Well over 300 people came for the dinner, honoring those who have nurtured the festival for over a quarter-century.

They also wanted to see and hear from WVU Men’s Basketball head coach Bob Huggins, the keynote speaker.

“I love being here,” said Huggins. “I love the people, I love the passion. It’s, you know, it’s great being the show in town, the show in the state. Everybody rallies so much around West Virginia University.”

Coach Huggins also asked people to keep Lou Holtz in their prayers. The Follansbee native had been scheduled to speak at the dinner but had to stay home due to a health issue.