Frontier offers $1k to ditch smartphone for a week

Here’s your chance to transcend back into the 90’s — a time where walkmans were all the rave and flip phones were a state-of-the-art communication tool.

Frontier Communications is launching a brand new challenge called the #FlipPhoneChallenge.

They’re going to pick one person to swap their smart-phones and use a flip phone for an entire week.

During this time, the lucky winner will be equipped with less advanced materials to help them navigate through their day. The winner will receive some 90’s CD’s, a paper map and other vintage tools.

The goal is to see how much of an impact smart-phones have on our daily functions and how dependent some people are on their little devices that stay glued to their hands!

Henceforth, the chosen person is being asked to vlog their experience to document how their lives changed while journeying back to the cellular stone-age and help answer the questions this social experiment proposes about the human connection to technology.

The due date for applications is July 1st.

To apply, check out this website.