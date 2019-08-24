Fundraiser held for Armor Up WV

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) — A “Paint ‘n Sip” fundraiser at Quaker Steak and Lube at The Highlands raised money for Armor Up WV.

Armor Up WV got its start in Summersville after two first responders committed suicide in 2018.

Group organizers learned self-inflicted death occurs three times more often among first responders than in the general population and sought to raise funds to change that.

Police, fire, EMS — all first responders are nervous — if they’re having problems, they don’t want to bring it up because they’re afraid their partners won’t trust them. So, we’re also trying to break the stigma of mental health because mental wellness is just as important as physical wellness. Suzy Waugh, Event & Fundraising Coordinator of Armor Up WV

Quaker Stake and Lube also ran a “Dine to Donate” period along with the “Paint and Sip” event.

Armor Up WV received 20-percent of the food total between 5-10 p.m.