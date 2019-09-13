Gold Star Family Monument delivered to Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s a moment many have waited for, and it’s one step closer to completion.

The Gold Star Family Monument was delivered to Heritage Port Thursday morning.

Officials broke ground on the location in April for this monument to honor the families of service men and women who have sacrificed their lives for our country.

This will be the seventh Gold Star Family Monument in West Virginia.

No word yet on when it will be dedicated and open to the public, but 7News will keep you updated.

