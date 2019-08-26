Breaking News
Group to give nearly $2M to Ohio shooting victims, families

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio nonprofit is convening more than a dozen volunteers to oversee disbursement of nearly $2 million raised to help those affected by the recent mass shooting.

The Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund had received nearly 4,300 individual gifts within the first 12 hours of the Aug. 4 mass shooting in the city’s Oregon District that left nine people dead and dozens injured.

The Dayton Daily News reports the donations will be given to the families of those killed as well as to people injured in the shooting.

Dayton Foundation President Mike Parks says the fund has a tentative gift deadline of Oct. 1.

The committee overseeing disbursement plans to draft a protocol for how the funds will be allocated. The public will be invited to review that draft.

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

