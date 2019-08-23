Breaking News
Harmony House welcomes new Executive Director

Uncategorized

WHEELING, W.Va. and SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Harmony House, a local child advocacy center, welcomed a new executive director to the fold.

Many around Wheeling city government may recognize the new executive director from previous government service. Rita Coyne served as Wheeling’s Assistant City Manager for close to two decades.
She talked to 7News about challenges concerning the day-to-day operations of nonprofit organizations.

“It’s one of those unique things with the nonprofit world,” said Coyne. “Very seldom individuals know that particular nonprofit unless you used the services. So, hopefully, um, with the staffing, getting through the processing of expanding the mission of the agency.”

Harmony House is a United Way agency. It got its start in 2003 with help from the Junior League of Wheeling.

