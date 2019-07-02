High heat and humidity is here

Heat index values as high as the mid 90s!

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: AM sun/PM clouds with scattered storms, hot and humid, Highs 88-91.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds with several thunderstorms, few strong, Highs 86-88.
THURSDAY (4th): Partly sunny with afternoon thundershowers, Highs 85-88.
FRIDAY: Still hot and humid with thunderstorms likely in PM, Highs 86-89.
SATURDAY: Sunshine for the morning then afternoon showers, Highs 84-86.
SUNDAY: Seasonable with isolated PM showers, Highs 81-83.
MONDAY: Stray shower then turning sunny and dry, Highs 79-82.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

