High heat and humidity is here

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: AM sun/PM clouds with scattered storms, hot and humid, Highs 88-91.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds with several thunderstorms, few strong, Highs 86-88.
THURSDAY (4th): Partly sunny with afternoon thundershowers, Highs 85-88.
FRIDAY: Still hot and humid with thunderstorms likely in PM, Highs 86-89.
SATURDAY: Sunshine for the morning then afternoon showers, Highs 84-86.
SUNDAY: Seasonable with isolated PM showers, Highs 81-83.
MONDAY: Stray shower then turning sunny and dry, Highs 79-82.
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman