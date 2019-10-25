High School Football Week 9

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – We are headed into week nine of the high school football season as teams continue to jockey for playoff positioning.

Wheeling Park looks to rebound from their tight loss last week at Musselman as they wrap up their current three game road trip with a stop at Elkins. The Patriots are now 5-2 and currently sixth in the playoff ratings. Elkins is just 2-5 but they have won two of their last three.

John Marshall looks to keep their playoff hopes alive when they host Morgantown. The Monarchs are just 3-4 on the season but are currently 14th in class AAA. The Mohigans fell to 1-7 last week as losing 35-28 to Parkersburg South.

In Cadiz, Harrison Central will host Indian Creek. The Redskins improved to 7-1 last week with their 37-7 win over Beaver Local, that was their fifth straight win, their only loss this season was a one point defeat 14-13 to Indian Valley. The Huskies are just 3-5, but dropped a tough 26-21 match up with unbeaten Oak Glen last week.