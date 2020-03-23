‘Homeschooling’ introduces new challenges, ideas for parents, teachers

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Being out of school is very exciting for many kids. Although school work is still assigned, it can be a good time to take a mental break.

This has lead many parents to seek new ways to “homeschool” their children.

Some are working in ten minutes intervals with their kids—doing school work for ten minutes, then letting them play.

Parents are even getting creative when it comes to keeping their kids active.

We have had scavenger hunts. Our neighbors have been super great. I will email them the night before and say let’s have a scavenger hunt. For St. Patrick’s day we did clovers. And each person put clovers in their windows and that way our kids could take a walk and get out and be active without coming in contact with people. Nicole Hess, Mother of six

Nicole urges other parents is take advantage of Pintrest and Google. There are also Facebook pages being created for parents to share ideas.

Schools teachers are also being creative, such as utilizing ‘Zoom,’ which allows them to have live group classroom experiences from home.

