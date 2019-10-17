“I may not have been able to get my child out”; Mozart family details escape from house fire

MOZART, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia Fire Marshal was back on scene Thursday of a fire in Mozart that left one family homeless.

The Dunaway family says they haven’t been given any new information about what caused the fire, but that wouldn’t make their situation any easier.



The Dunaways are currently staying with family, and says this is a very emotional time.

Ben Dunaway told 7News he woke up just after 3:00 Tuesday morning to the sound of a horn honking and glass breaking, thinking someone had broke into the vacant house next door.

Instead he saw the neighboring home in flames and rushed to get his pregnant wife and 10-month-old son out of the house.

“We were fortunate that I woke up and I was able to get everybody up, but that side of my house, that’s where the stairs were, so had I not woke up when I did, if it would have been 10 minutes later, I may not have been able to get to my child to get him out.” Benjamin Dunaway

He was able to do so, and says the fire department arrived soon after.

“There wasn’t much they could do. The electric lines started breaking, arcing everywhere then the house collapsed real quick. Once the house collapsed it fell over onto ours.” Benjamin Dunaway

The family said they are waiting to find a new place to call home, but it’s been hard to even start to rebuild.

They appreciate the generosity of the community in donations and support.

“Everything I have is on me.” Benjamin Dunaway

Dunaway said he and his wife feared this exact scenario, even telling the city that multiple times.

“W knew there was a possibility of someone starting a fire. I still have the message I wrote to the 311 and I even stated that this is a possibility of a fire. It’s too close to my house. It’ll catch mine too.” Benjamin Dunaway

They said they was also a problem with break-ins in the eight years they’ve lived in the home.

The City of Wheeling did issue a response to claims about the house earlier this week.

Wheeling Community Relations Specialist Michelle Rejonis gathered information on the vacant home and says they reached out to the owner, Stephan Rodocker, on July 5th, 2018 indicating he violated the property maintenance code.

That spiraled to Sept. 10, 2018 when an exterior inspection ruled the structure to be condemned. In October of last year, the owner was summoned to court, appeared, then failed to appear at his next court hearing. That’s when the city issued a warrant for his arrest. Since then there has been 311 tickets submitted by neighbors, that landed the home on the demolition list.

Dunaway said it may be too late to save his home, but doesn’t want it to happen to someone else.