Increasing clouds Tonight

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness and cool, Lows 43-47.
FRIDAY: Some sprinkles then some sunshine, Highs 56-60.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix and warmer, Highs 58-60.
SUNDAY: Clouds skies with rain showers developing, Highs 60-64.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain changing to snow, Highs 45-49.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with snow flurries, Highs 38-40.
NEW YEARS’ DAY: Flurries ending then a sun/cloud mix, Highs 36-40.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and not as cold, Highs 40-42.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker