Increasing clouds Tonight

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) - Continuing with our list of the top ten stories that affected the Ohio Valley in 2019… The active-shooter situation in Hancock County is at number 7.

On August 14, Hancock County 911 received a report that 45-year-old Michael McClanahan had fired into a home on Clearview Avenue, injuring three victims inside. His significant other was also found to be fatally shot at a home on Judge Drive, along with another injured victim.