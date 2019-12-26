Increasing clouds Tonight

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness and cool, Lows 43-47.

FRIDAY: Some sprinkles then some sunshine, Highs 56-60.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix and warmer, Highs 58-60.

SUNDAY: Clouds skies with rain showers developing, Highs 60-64.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain changing to snow, Highs 45-49.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with snow flurries, Highs 38-40.

NEW YEARS’ DAY: Flurries ending then a sun/cloud mix, Highs 36-40.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and not as cold, Highs 40-42.

