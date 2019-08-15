Breaking News
Inmate stabbed at Belmont Correctional Institution

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – An inmate housed at the Belmont Correctional Institution outside of St. Clairsville clings to life after an attack by another inmate.

Lieutenant Maurice Waddell at the St. Clairsville post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 7News one inmate assaulted another with a homemade weapon. He adds the assaulted victim is in critical condition from that assault.

Names of the inmates involved have not yet been released. A press representative for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

