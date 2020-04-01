Light it up blue, raising awareness for Autism Awareness Month

It’s Autism Awareness Month, and with less than 4 percent of West Virginia children receiving life changing services,Augusta Levy wants to get these kids the help they need.

Normally at this time they would be going business to business selling puzzle pieces, or local restaurants and bakeries would be selling blue treats.

But with the coronavirus putting a stop to these events, Director of Development Staci Stephen is asking the public to get creative.

This year we had to alternate that to take-out if you want to do blue treats, change your light bulbs out to blue. So we are just trying to get really creative this year since we have a lot of spare time at home to come up with new ideas Staci Stephen – Director of Development at Augusta Levy Learning Center

Staci is asking you to share your ideas with her by emailing pictures to stacistephen@ gmail.com.

All pictures received by the end of the day on April 3rd will then be posted to their Facebook page for a chance to win 25 dollar gift cards to Pickles and the Bridge.

The winner will be judged by the most likes and will be announced at the end of the month.