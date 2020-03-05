Lots of snowflakes Friday

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a sprinkle or flurry by Dawn, Lows 31-35.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and colder with mostly snow showers, Highs 38-40.

SATURDAY: Skies becoming sunny, cold and dry, Highs 42-46.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warmer, Highs 56-60.

MONDAY: More clouds with showers by evening, Highs 60-62.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers, Highs near 60.

WEDNESDAY: Showers ending then variable clouds, Highs 52-56.

THURSDAY: Considerable clouds with a few sprinkles, Highs 51-55.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter