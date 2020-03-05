Lots of snowflakes Friday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a sprinkle or flurry by Dawn, Lows 31-35.
FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and colder with mostly snow showers, Highs 38-40.
SATURDAY: Skies becoming sunny, cold and dry, Highs 42-46.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warmer, Highs 56-60.
MONDAY: More clouds with showers by evening, Highs 60-62.
TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers, Highs near 60.
WEDNESDAY: Showers ending then variable clouds, Highs 52-56.
THURSDAY: Considerable clouds with a few sprinkles, Highs 51-55.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker