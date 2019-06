A Marshall County man has pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree.

Shadoe Stewart was originally indicted on 5 counts of sexual abuse for incidents occurring back in December. He entered into a plea agreement dismissing three of those charges.



Stewart was sentenced on the spot to 5 to 25 years in prison. He will also pay a $2,000 fine and be registered as a sex offender for life.

Stewart is to have no contact with the victim or her family upon release.