Martins Ferry police warn public about recent car break-ins

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) – In Martins Ferry, police say reports are still coming in, as people discover their cars have been entered.

In some cases, they were just ransacked, with items tossed around inside.

In others, items like laptops, prescription medicines and money were stolen.

Police say it happened overnight, mostly in the Hillandale area of Hillcrest and Sunset Drive.

And every vehicle targeted…..had been unlocked.

Well we just urge everyone to keep their belongings stored in their home, secured in their home. And if they must leave anything in their vehicles, please lock it up. Keep them secured in your car. Keep you car locked at all times when you’re not in it Sgt. Jerry Murphy, Martins Ferry Police Department

Sgt, Jerry Murphy says thieves are simply opportunists.



They aren’t willing to do much work, so if a car is locked, they move on to the next one.

They see an unlocked vehicle as an opportunity.

Many of these cars were parked outside their owner’s home, some actually in their driveway.