McMechen receives over $1 million funding for wastewater sewer treatment plant

McMechen W.VA. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) has been awarded $1,473,380 in grant funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the city of McMechen’s Wastewater Sewer Treatment Plant in Marshall County This grant funding, in response to the July 2017 Presidential Major Disaster Declaration, is part of the Public Assistance Grant Program (PA).

The purpose of PA is to support communities’ recovery from major disasters by providing them with grant assistance for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures, and restoring public infrastructure.

The grant award funds permanent repairs for damages sustained during severe storms and flooding on July 28-29, 2017.

“This funding makes permanent repairs to the wastewater treatment system possible,” said DHSEM Director Mike Todorovich. “This is a major step toward making lasting improvements to services in McMechen, both now and in the future.” FEMA obligates funding for this project directly to the State.

It is the State’s responsibility to ensure that the eligible sub-recipient receive this award. Following the State’s review process and upon receipt of appropriate documentation, they will provide funds to the sub-recipients on a reimbursable basis.